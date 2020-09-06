Fulton County commissioner says voting issues leave 'another black eye'

When asked about who should be held accountable for voter issues, Hausmann pointed at Fulton County management.

ATLANTA — Areas around Atlanta have reported voting problems on Georgia's primary election day.

In Fulton County, Commissioner Liz Hausmann spoke on issues at several polling locations throughout the area.

The commissioner mentioned in her own neighborhood in the city of Johns Creek that she spent two and a half hours waiting to vote, and several people had issues with voter cards working.

“I think a lot of what we are seeing throughout our system right now throughout the county is management issues. I’m hearing that equipment was delivered late. Some of it is not charged up. The check in folks are not really clear about what to do. I think we’ve worked through that after our rocky start,” Hausmann said.

She later reflected on standing in line and heard several people say they applied for absentee ballot and it was never processed.

“I don’t really have an answer for why that happened. It’s very disappointing,” she added.

When asked about who should be held accountable for these issues, Hausmann pointed at Fulton County management.

“I’m not going to be point out any names but the elections division is in charge of processing those applications. It’s been widely reported that half of the e-mails received were lost. I don’t know how to explain that,” Hauseman added” It’s another black eye for Fulton County and we’ve worked really, really hard over the last two cycles to get our operations to where we can depend on.”

