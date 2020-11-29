Fulton County recount delayed by Dominion server crash, officials say

All counties are required to complete the recount by Dec. 2.

ATLANTA — The push to complete a recount requested by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has hit a snag in Georgia's most populous county as the statewide deadline looms.

Fulton County elections officials confirmed to 11Alive on Sunday that a newly-purchased Dominion Voting Systems mobile server had crashed earlier in the day.

"Technicians from Dominion have been dispatched to resolve the issue," Fulton County officials said in a statement. "The Georgia Secretary of State’s office has also been alerted to the issue and is aware of efforts to resolve the problem."

The county plans to resume its counting process on Monday morning. So far, Fulton suggests its teams have already concluded the counting of absentee, early in-person, and provisional ballots - 88 percent of ballots cast.

Based on existing numbers statewide, which aren't expected to see a significant change, President-elect Joe Biden leads Trump by roughly 13,000 votes in the state - the first Democrat to take Georgia since Bill Clinton decades earlier.

The candidate-requested recount follows the election day tallies and a pre-certification hand audit of ballots. However, the Trump campaign insisted this particular recount also include signature matching - something not allowed under existing Georgia law.