5th district runoff election results

ATLANTA —
Voters in Georgia’s Fifth District went to the polls today to pick which candidate will serve the rest of the late Congressman John Lewis’ term. Former Atlanta city councilman Kwanza Hall is in a runoff with former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin after neither earned the majority of votes in the special election.
The 5th Congressional District covers portions of Fulton, DeKalb, and Clayton counties.
The winner will serve until the start of the next Congress, which begins its term on Jan. 3. That’s when Nikema Williams will be sworn in for a full two-year term. She beat her Republican challenger, Angela Stanton King, in the Nov. 3 election.
