Early voting for 5th district special election runoff to fill remainder of John Lewis' term begins

ATLANTA — Early voting for the runoff for the 5th Congressional District, for what will be a very short congressional term, begins Monday, Nov. 9.
Former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall and former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin are looking to win the special election to fill the remainder of the term of the late John Lewis - which is only about six weeks, until State Sen. Nikema Williams is sworn in.
Williams won Georgia's 5th District in the Nov. 3 general election, so she will replace the winner in the runoff.
DEKALB COUNTY
Early voting for the special election runoff begins Nov. 9 and concludes Nov. 25 and is available Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., with Saturday voting on Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The only designated early voting location for the special election is the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office, located at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur.
There are also nine drop boxes for absentee ballots for the special election runoff, which are now active and will remain open until Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com.
FULTON COUNTY
Fulton County early voting for the runoff election to fill the 5th Congressional District seat will take place weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 to Nov. 25, as well as on Saturday, Nov. 21 during the same hours. Polls will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
On all other dates, polls will open at the following locations:
Buckhead Library
269 Buckhead Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
College Park Library
3647 Main Street
College Park, GA 30337
Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade
3665 Cascade Road
Atlanta, GA 30331
Metropolitan Library
1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library
2489 Perry Boulevard NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Ponce De Leon Library
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Voters are being asked to wear a face covering when voting in person. Those in line will also be asked to stand at least 6-feet apart from one another in accordance with social distancing recommendations.
Visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page for details on where you will cast your ballot on Election Day, December 1, 2020.