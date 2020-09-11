Early voting for 5th district special election runoff to fill remainder of John Lewis' term begins

The winner will fill the remainder of Lewis' term, which is only about six weeks.

ATLANTA — Early voting for the runoff for the 5th Congressional District, for what will be a very short congressional term, begins Monday, Nov. 9.

Former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall and former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin are looking to win the special election to fill the remainder of the term of the late John Lewis - which is only about six weeks, until State Sen. Nikema Williams is sworn in.

Williams won Georgia's 5th District in the Nov. 3 general election, so she will replace the winner in the runoff.

DEKALB COUNTY

Early voting for the special election runoff begins Nov. 9 and concludes Nov. 25 and is available Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., with Saturday voting on Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The only designated early voting location for the special election is the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections office, located at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur.

There are also nine drop boxes for absentee ballots for the special election runoff, which are now active and will remain open until Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.DeKalbVotes.com.

FULTON COUNTY

Fulton County early voting for the runoff election to fill the 5th Congressional District seat will take place weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 to Nov. 25, as well as on Saturday, Nov. 21 during the same hours. Polls will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

On all other dates, polls will open at the following locations:

Buckhead Library

269 Buckhead Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

College Park Library

3647 Main Street

College Park, GA 30337

Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade

3665 Cascade Road

Atlanta, GA 30331

Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library

2489 Perry Boulevard NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Ponce De Leon Library

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Voters are being asked to wear a face covering when voting in person. Those in line will also be asked to stand at least 6-feet apart from one another in accordance with social distancing recommendations.