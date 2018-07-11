ATLANTA -- With 90 percent of precincts counted, it remained unclear early Wednesday who would emerge victorious in Georgia's 6th congressional district.

The 2018 race between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Lucy McBath never reached the levels of interest of the 2017 contest, but the results were even closer.

As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, less than 1600 votes separated Handel and McBath. Handel held the lead, 148,312 to 146,730, but the race had yet to be called.

It was just June when Republican Karen Handel was elected to represent the district. She defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in a special election to replace Tom Price, who left office to serve as President Donald Trump's secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Price served only a few months in the position before resigning in September 2017.

The Handel-Ossoff contest drew the nation's attention and became most expensive congressional election in U.S. history.

Now, less than 18 months later, Handel is defending her congressional seat against Democrat Lucia McBath.

McBath won a Democrat runoff against Kevin Abel back in July. She is the mother of Jordan Davis, who was shot and killed in 2012 at a Jacksonville, Fla. gas station by a man who objected to the loud music Jordan was playing in his car.

In a case drew national attention, the gunman, Michael Dunn, used Florida's stand-your-ground law as his defense. He was not found guilty of murder in his first trial. In an October 2014 retrial, Dunn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

After her son's death, McBath, who worked for Delta Airlines for 30 years, turned to politics. As national spokesperson for Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, she urged lawmakers to enact "common sense gun violence prevention laws."

