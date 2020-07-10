Absentee ballot drop boxes: What you need to know

Election officials are offering an easy way to make sure your vote is counted, no stamp required.

ATLANTA — State election officials are anticipating a record number of absentee ballots for the 2020 general election and for those opting to vote absentee, there's an easy way to make sure your vote is counted, no stamp required.

Ballot drop boxes offer an alternative to mailing or hand-delivering your absentee ballot to the county registrar's office. The boxes are available in the majority of Georgia's 159 counties with strict regulations.

According to Georgia Election Code 183-1-14, drop boxes must be continuously video monitored as well as located on government or county property. The secure boxes should also be accessible to the public and made to prevent tampering and built to withstand vandalism or bad weather.

While there's no stamp needed for a dropbox, voters using this option do need to use a box in the county where they are registered to vote.

State election board rules require ballots in drop boxes to be collected at least once every 72 hours and then collected daily in the eight days leading up to election day. Those responsible for collecting ballots will be in teams of two people and will have sworn an oath just like poll officers.

State rules require all ballots to be immediately transported, processed, and stored just like mailed absentee ballots.