Georgia official: More than 100,000 absentee mail-in ballots already requested for midterms

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 28.

ATLANTA — Roughly two months out from the November midterms, officials say Georgia has already seen more than 100,000 requests for mail-in absentee ballots.

Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer of the Secretary of State's Office, said on Twitter Wednesday that the state had received 104,324 requests so far.

Sterling added that includes 2,269 military and overseas voters. Cobb County has sent in the most requests, with 10,583.

Anyone looking to request an absentee ballot has, under new Georgia voting laws, until 11 days before an election to do so. In the case of the November midterms, that makes the deadline Friday, Oct. 28.

Those wishing to make an absentee ballot request can begin the process at the Secretary of State's website here. An official ballot application request can also be printed off here.

A full guide to applying is on Page 4 of this document available here.

Once you fill out your ballot, it is best to mail it in or drop it in a drop-box as soon as possible - they must be received by the close of polls on Election Day. There's now an online tracking tool to monitor your ballot as it travels through the postal system called BallotTrax. You can read more about that here.

You can visit your Georgia My Voter Page to see if your ballot was accepted or rejected.

"Log in and look for the section labeled 'Absentee Ballot Request Information' to learn more about your absentee ballot status," the Secretary of State's Office advises.

It adds this note on if your ballot gets rejected for some reason: