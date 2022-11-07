Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?

On Tuesday's ballot, an amendment could give local governments the ability to waive property taxes for victims of natural disasters.

GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward.

It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses.

Dean Jackson and his family were at home March 25, 2021 when the devastating tornado hit and destroyed their house.

"We’d been here a long time and could tell that night it was just gone. We had to take it down with thoughts of rebuilding,“ said Jackson.

Eight months later Jackson's family was hit with a property tax bill.

State Representative Lynn Smith said to avoid expensive property tax bills moving forward, she’s sponsoring Amendment 2 on the ballot.

What is Amendment 2?

The item would provide local governments with an option to provide a one-time property tax break for victims of natural disasters.

It would amend Article VII of the constitution, which deals with taxation and finance.

Local governments would now be empowered - if they're in an area the federal government has declared a disaster area - to suspend taxes or otherwise offer tax relief to properties that have been damaged or destroyed by a disaster event.

"Wherever we live in our state we have tornados, we have hurricanes, terrible damage from freezing and frost," said Smith.

Jackson said had this been in place after the Newnan tornado, it would’ve really helped his family.

"It would’ve put, just that year that we were all hit by this in 2021, probably several thousand dollars back into our bank account, “ said Jackson.

As far as opposition goes, Smith said there is none. She said there’s been bipartisan support on this amendment all along. Smith said their main challenge is educating the public on what this amendment means.

What if it passes?

If Amendment 2 passes Tuesday, the General Assembly will introduce this as a bill next session, outlining the specifics.

The amendment could then go into effect in 2023.

