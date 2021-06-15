Cobb County special election underway for state house seat

The district stretches from north of Marietta up to and including much of the city of Kennesaw.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — There is a special election happening today in Cobb County for areas that comprise Georgia House District 34 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of longtime Republican state Rep. Bert Reeves.

On the ballot, voters in that area choose between former Kennesaw mayor pro-tem and councilman David Blinkhorn (Republican), Sam Hensley, Jr. (Democrat), Chris Neill (Liberatarian), Devan Seabaugh (Republican), an executive of an Atlanta area ambulance service, and educator and activist Priscilla G. Smith (Democrat). Voters can also opt to write in a candidate.

Smith was the Democratic nominee back in November. She lost to Reeves in that race by about 3,700 votes, 56-44%. In 2019, she said she spent every legislative day at the capitol as an activist. She stood out because she assumed a character she called "Donna J. Trump."

The seat was vacated when Reeves left for a job at Georgia Tech.

This special election is one of two in the state - the other being House District 156 in south Georgia.