State sees huge early voting turnout, including nearly 500% increase in Gwinnett from 2016

ATLANTA — Long lines, motivated voters and some minor glitches are what most encountered on Monday, the first day for in-person early voting for the November General Election.

So much so that Gwinnett County saw a 484% increase from the first day of early voting in 2016.

The numbers don't lie. The Secretary of State's office said 126,854 people cast ballots yesterday. The counties with the highest turnout were Fulton (68,170), DeKalb (61,824), Cobb (57,924), Gwinnett (26,940) and Cherokee (18,132).

Those numbers are on top of the nearly 500,000 mail-in ballots that have already been returned, they said. As of this morning, there were still more than 1.1 million mail-in ballots outstanding.