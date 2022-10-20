Early voter turnout in Georgia mirrors 2020 Presidential election numbers, Secretary of State says

Georgians continued to break records on day three of in-person early voting, as just under 400,000 voters had cast their ballots, a 63.3% increase from 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — As residents in Georgia continue to show up to the polls in droves for early voting, new data from the Secretary of State's office shows that voter turnout has now reached a presidential-level pace.

On day three of early in-person voting, Georgians continued to break records, as just under 400,000 voters had cast their ballots. This is a 63.3% increase from the 2018 midterms, which had 225,015 early-in-person voters at this point, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office.

That rate is only slightly under the early-voting turnout for the 2020 Presidential election, with the cumulative total only being 15,000 votes shy of the total ballots cast at this point in 2020, data shows.

“The counties have worked tirelessly alongside our office to encourage Georgians to cast their vote early,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “County election directors are getting the job done and Georgians know it.”

The state shattered its previous records since early voting began on Monday, with nearly twice the number of voters arriving at the polls this year through the same span in 2018.

Despite voters showing up in the masses, the Secretary of State said that reports of long lines were rare, stating that some early-voting locations in the metro area reported people not having to wait in any line at all.

As of Thursday morning, a total of 434,546 Georgians had cast their ballots, with just over 23,000 of those being absentee ballots.

The early voting period runs now through Nov. 4. Times and locations vary by county, however - you can check your specific county information here.

11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system.