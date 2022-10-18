Georgia sets early voting record for midterm elections

ATLANTA — Georgia is already shattering the state record when it comes to early voting this election cycle.
The Secretary of State's office said more than 125,000 people have already cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm race.
That's a more than 70% increase from the previous midterm record of 72,000 back in 2018.
State election officials said they should have the official count later Tuesday.
The early voting period runs now through Nov. 4. Times and locations vary by county, however - you can check your specific county information here.
