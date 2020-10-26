As final week of early voting kicks off, Georgia continues to see record numbers

The Secretary of State will address Georgians today at 10 a.m.

ATLANTA — Georgia continues to set records for voter turnout for the upcoming general election as the country is just eight days away from Election Day.

“Georgia is a leader in election access,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Notwithstanding the pandemic, voters in the Peach State can take advantage of no-excuse absentee ballot voting by mail or through a secure drop box; three weeks of early, in-person voting; or Election Day voting.”

Raffensperger will address Georgians today during a 10 a.m. press conference at the State Capitol.

The stream can be viewed on 11Alive.com, within this story, or on the 11Alive YouTube channel.

BY THE NUMBERS

Ballots Cast as of 5 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2020

Total Number of Ballots Cast: 2,750,337 (106% increase)

Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast Sunday: 35,665

Total Number of Early, In-Person Ballots Cast: 1,792,534 (48% increase)

Total Number of Absentee By Mail Ballots Cast: 957,803 (645% increase)