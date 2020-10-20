More than a fifth of Georgia voters have cast their ballot with two weeks to go until Election Day

Total turnout to date is up more than 140% in the state.

ATLANTA — Two weeks out from Election Day, more than 22% of Georgia's voters have already cast their ballot, according to the latest early voting data from the Secretary of State's office.

According to state data following Monday's round of early voting, 1,694,033 total votes have already been cast in Georgia, out of about 7.5 million registered voters in the Peach State.

A release issued by the secretary of state's office last night said the percent increase in total turnout to date was 142% over 2016 (that represented a slightly outdated figure with about 1,400 fewer total votes).

According to the secretary of state's office, nearly a million of the votes - 982,367 - have been cast at in-person polling sites. Another 711,666 are mail-in ballots.

Of the total number of mail-in ballots that were requested by voters (more than 1.5 million), 846,427 are still outstanding.

Metro Atlanta unsurprisingly accounts for most of the votes - with more than 200,000 in Fulton County, more than 150,000 in DeKalb County, more than 140,000 in Cobb County and about 127,000 in Gwinnett County.