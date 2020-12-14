Georgia early voting wait times for US Senate runoffs

Some metro counties make it easy for voters to check wait times before heading to the polls.

ATLANTA — With in-person early voting underway across Georgia for two historic US Senate runoffs, some counties are making it easy for voters to check on wait times before heading to the polls.

As of Monday, Dec. 14, the first day for early voting, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties have made this information public.

The wait at one precinct in Cobb County was two hours at its main elections precinct on Monday morning. In Gwinnett, at Lenora Park Community Recreation Center, it was a 90 minute wait. Most precincts in Fulton are not showing long waits.

Check the wait times:

Cobb County, here

DeKalb County, here

Fulton County, here