Where to find drop boxes around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia's voting laws were changed last year in a way that particularly impacts the use of drop boxes as a means for submitting absentee by mail ballots.

While the law substantially scales back the availability of drop boxes, they nonetheless can still be deployed by counties.

If your plan is to vote by requesting an absentee ballot and then submit it at a drop box, keep in mind that your ballot request must be submitted by Oct. 28 and the ballot must be returned by the end of Election Day. You can begin submitting ballots when the early voting period begins on Oct. 17.

Below, find a list including the drop box locations - and times they're available, another change from the 2021 voting law - from several metro Atlanta counties.

Fulton County drop box locations and times

Drop boxes may be utilized in Fulton County between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4 at the following times:

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 & Oct. 29: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 & Oct. 30: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Drop boxes are at the following locations:

Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta

Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Avenue NE, Atlanta

C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta

Dorothy S. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex, 6500 Vernon Wood Drive, Sandy Springs

East Roswell Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell

New Beginnings Senior Center, 66 Brooks Drive, Fairburn

Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road SW, Atlanta

DeKalb County drop box locations and times

Drop boxes may be utilized in DeKalb County between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4 at the following times:

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 & Oct. 29: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 & Oct. 30: Noon-5 p.m.

Drop boxes are available at the following locations:

DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive. Ste. 300, Decatur

Briarwood Recreation, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta

Gallery At South DeKalb (S. DeKalb Mall), 2801 Candler Road, Decatur

Stonecrest (Former Sam's Club), 2994 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest

Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Road, Tucker

Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody

Gwinnett County drop box locations and times

Drop boxes may be utilized in Gwinnett County between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4 seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Drop boxes are available at the following locations:

Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections, Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway Ste. 200, Lawrenceville

Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Avenue, Dacula

Georgie Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee

Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville

Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross

Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Berkeley Lake

Cobb County drop box locations and times

Drop boxes may be utilized in Cobb County between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4 at the following times:

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 & Oct. 29: l8 a.m.-5 p.m.

No Sundays, except at one location on Oct. 30 detailed below

Drop boxes are available at the following locations:

Cobb Elections Main Office, 995 Roswell St. NE, Marietta

East Cobb Government Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta

North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main Street, Acworth

Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna

South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton

Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs

Only availability for Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Clayton County drop box locations and times

Drop boxes may be utilized in Clayton County between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4 at the following times:

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 & Oct. 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 & Oct. 30: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Drop boxes are available at the following locations: