Where to find drop boxes around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia's voting laws were changed last year in a way that particularly impacts the use of drop boxes as a means for submitting absentee by mail ballots.
While the law substantially scales back the availability of drop boxes, they nonetheless can still be deployed by counties.
If your plan is to vote by requesting an absentee ballot and then submit it at a drop box, keep in mind that your ballot request must be submitted by Oct. 28 and the ballot must be returned by the end of Election Day. You can begin submitting ballots when the early voting period begins on Oct. 17.
Below, find a list including the drop box locations - and times they're available, another change from the 2021 voting law - from several metro Atlanta counties.
11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system.
You can read our full mission statement online. Get more election resources here at 11alive.com/vote.
Fulton County drop box locations and times
Drop boxes may be utilized in Fulton County between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4 at the following times:
- Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 22 & Oct. 29: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 23 & Oct. 30: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Drop boxes are at the following locations:
- Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta
- Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Avenue NE, Atlanta
- C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta
- Dorothy S. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex, 6500 Vernon Wood Drive, Sandy Springs
- East Roswell Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell
- New Beginnings Senior Center, 66 Brooks Drive, Fairburn
- Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road SW, Atlanta
DeKalb County drop box locations and times
Drop boxes may be utilized in DeKalb County between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4 at the following times:
- Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 22 & Oct. 29: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 23 & Oct. 30: Noon-5 p.m.
Drop boxes are available at the following locations:
- DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive. Ste. 300, Decatur
- Briarwood Recreation, 2235 Briarwood Way NE, Atlanta
- Gallery At South DeKalb (S. DeKalb Mall), 2801 Candler Road, Decatur
- Stonecrest (Former Sam's Club), 2994 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest
- Tucker-Reid H. Cofer Library, 5234 Lavista Road, Tucker
- Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
Gwinnett County drop box locations and times
Drop boxes may be utilized in Gwinnett County between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4 seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Drop boxes are available at the following locations:
- Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections, Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway Ste. 200, Lawrenceville
- Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Avenue, Dacula
- Georgie Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee
- Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
- Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross
- Pinckneyville Park Community Recreation Center, 4650 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Berkeley Lake
Cobb County drop box locations and times
Drop boxes may be utilized in Cobb County between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4 at the following times:
- Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 22 & Oct. 29: l8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- No Sundays, except at one location on Oct. 30 detailed below
Drop boxes are available at the following locations:
- Cobb Elections Main Office, 995 Roswell St. NE, Marietta
- East Cobb Government Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main Street, Acworth
- Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna
- South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton
- Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs
Only availability for Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
- Cobb Elections Main Office, 995 Roswell St. NE, Marietta
Clayton County drop box locations and times
Drop boxes may be utilized in Clayton County between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4 at the following times:
- Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 22 & Oct. 29: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 23 & Oct. 30: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Drop boxes are available at the following locations:
- Clayton Elections & Registration Office, 121 South McDonough Street, Jonesboro
- Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road, Rex
- South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road, Hampton