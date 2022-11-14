Carter Center to observe secretary of state race in Georgia election audit

Last week, the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger chose his own race to be examined for the audit after winning reelection.

ATLANTA — The Carter Center announced Monday it will observe the risk-limiting audit of the secretary of state race. Last week, the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger chose his own race to be examined for the audit after winning reelection.

The process is required for every even-year general election, according to Georgia law. This year's audit begins Thursday and could possibly finish Friday.

The organization will send about 50 observers to county audit boards throughout the state Thursday to watch the auditing process. The observers will document key processes and procedures, noting what worked well and what could be improved, according to officials with the Carter Center.

The organization confirmed Monday that their observation is separate from their audit into Fulton County’s election. The Carter Center said their audit into Fulton County was recommended by the Georgia Performance Review Board and the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections.

This isn't the first time the organization will observe the audit. The Center also observed the risk-limiting audit in 2020.

Risk-limiting audits help confirm that the winners of an electoral contest did in fact receive the most votes. Raffensperger also said that he believes this year's audit is necessary to help restore integrity and trust into Georgia's election process.

The Carter Center plans to release its report to the public.

To learn more about election audits, tune into the Carter Center’s Facebook page on Thursday at 1 p.m. for more information.

11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system.