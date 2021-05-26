Georgia secretary of state seeks new elections director

He became elections director in 2015, under then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp, after having previously served as the office’s chief investigator.

ATLANTA — The search is on for a new person to run elections in Georgia.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday announced that the longtime elections director in his office, Chris Harvey, is leaving at the end of the week.

Raffensperger's office said in a news release that a nationwide search for Harvey's replacement is underway.

Georgia’s elections have been closely watched in recent years, particularly during the 2020 presidential election when the once reliably Republican state gave Democrat Joe Biden a narrow victory.