Georgia hits 2 million votes cast in early voting

The landmark voting threshold was crossed with two additional days beyond Wednesday for voters to cast an early in-person ballot.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Election officials said Wednesday that Georgia had surpassed 2 million votes cast in the early voting period, now equaling more than half the total votes cast in the 2018 election for governor.

The landmark voting threshold was crossed with two additional days beyond Wednesday for voters to cast an early in-person ballot. The early voting period ends on Friday before Election Day arrives next Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The reported vote total by state election officials at the beginning of Wednesday was 1,947,191. The overwhelming majority of those have been cast at early in-person polling precincts, with a little fewer than 200,000 cast with absentee mail-in ballots.

Georgia, you did it! We’ve reached the 2 Million mark for total turnout, with over 2 Million early votes expected later this week. #GAVotes #GAVotesEarly pic.twitter.com/Zu03deAzjD — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) November 2, 2022

The Secretary of State's Office has launched a voting data hub where you can see breakdowns of the early-voting totals by race, gender, geography and more.

In 2018, a little more than 3.9 million total ballots were cast for governor.

Here are the exact numbers through yesterday. A total of 1,947,191 ballots have been cast. 1,762,981 ballots have been cast early in person, and 184,210 absentees have been accepted. You can track this data on @GaSecofState Raffensperger’s Data Hub. https://t.co/VysxQWRoKS #gapol pic.twitter.com/ibkfdHJUU7 — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 2, 2022

11Alive is committed to helping you vote confidently by understanding the 2022 election issues that impact you. Our goal is to educate and inform our audience about the election process. We plan to do that by verifying facts, providing context, and explaining the system.