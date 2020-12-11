Live updates | Certifying deadline, hand recount loom for counties

The race is almost on to count the state's 5 million votes by hand by Nov. 20.

ATLANTA — A Friday deadline to complete their counts and certify their results is bearing down on Georgia's counties, with some already making preparations for the hand recount ordered yesterday by Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

It will be a race to see if all of the Peach State's 5 million votes can be counted by hand in time to meet the state's Nov. 20 deadline to certify its full results.

Then, once that is complete and the secretary certifies the statewide result, by law the losing presidential candidate will then be able to request an official machine recount if the margin is still within a half a percent, which by all indications it will be.

If you're doing the math - yes, that means Georgia will likely have two recounts.

We'll keep you updated throughout the day on developments in the never-boring Peach State.

WEDNESDAY BLOG: Georgia to conduct hand recount of presidential votes

THURSDAY UPDATES

7:45 a.m. | Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger was on the TODAY Show this morning, and told NBC's Blayne Alexander it was "unlikely" a recount would overturn Joe Biden's current lead over President Trump in Georgia.

Good morning from Georgia - which will soon have a hand recount of *all* 5 million ballots cast in the presidential race.@GaSecofState tells me it’s very unlikely the results will be enough to change Biden’s lead in GA.



More of our interview coming up on @TODAYshow #GApol pic.twitter.com/M7i2HZjNTR — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) November 12, 2020

7:30 a.m. | The secretary of state's website hasn't updated in 16 hours, so we're still looking at 101 counties that have certified their results. The trickle of votes coming from counties finalizing their votes seemed to really dry up yesterday, though, so maybe we'll see a big update that brings us pretty close to the finish line some time this morning.