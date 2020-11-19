Live updates | Georgia audit results expected today

The deadline for counties to certify their results passed at midnight last night.

ATLANTA — The deadline for counties to finish their part of the unprecedented hand-count retallying process passed midnight last night, and the state is expected to announce results as soon as possibly noon today.

The hard deadline for the state to certify its full results is Friday. The process of counting the state’s ballots cast in the general election on Nov. 3 has produced the largest audit in the country’s history to be conducted by hand.

The main issues uncovered through the process came in Floyd County, where a box of about 2,600 uncounted ballots was discovered, and in Fayette County, where 2,700 ballots that had been scanned but were not uploaded into the total were found on a memory card. A smaller issue similar to Fayette's was also found in Walton County.

The net result has been about 1,400 more votes in President Trump's favor, leaving Joe Biden with a still-considerable lead of more than 12,000.

The audit is not an official recount, which can still happen after the state certifies their election results at the request of a candidate within a .5% margin. That’s why it’s being called a retally or hand count.

The official recount - using the vote tabulation machines - could begin next week. Campaigns will have until Tuesday to make their requests.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

7:30 a.m. | Here are the times to look out for this morning as we expect updates from the Secretary of State's Office: Yesterday, Gabriel Sterling told reporters there will be another 11 a.m. press conference, and the state is hoping to release its results at noon.