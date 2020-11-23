Live updates | Georgia set to commence official recount

It will be the third count the state has undertaken in the 2020 presidential election.

ATLANTA — Now nearly three weeks on from Election Day, Georgia will begin to count its votes for a third time this week.

Joe Biden officially won Georgia by more than 12,000 votes on Friday, when its results were finally certified, following a roughly weeklong hand-count audit of all of the state's 5 million votes.

That paved the way for the Trump campaign to request an official recount - in Georgia, candidates losing by 0.5% are entitled to request one after results are certified.

This recount will be done by machine instead of hand, absent a court order or through certain provisions in Georgia law to account for malfunctioning machines.

There's also the likelihood of further legal action being taken in Georgia, despite the unsuccessful attempt last week by one prominent suit to stop the state from certifying its results.

Between the recount this and a Dec. 8 deadline under federal law for legal challenges to be resolved, the long, winding 2020 election process in Georgia still has a ways to go until it reaches a concrete finale.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

6:15 a.m. | Welcome to the week!

The Secretary of State's Office was mostly quiet over the weekend, so we should probably learn more details today of how the official recount will progress this week.