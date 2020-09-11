Counties face deadline by end of week to certify results | Live updates

Our state remains uncalled, and the process here for certifying results continues.

Small amounts of votes - mostly provisional ballots that had until Friday to be cleared by the voter - have continued to trickle in from various counties over the weekend. It hasn't changed the overall calculus by much, with Biden still leading the state.

Small amounts of votes - mostly provisional ballots that had until Friday to be cleared by the voter - have continued to trickle in from various counties over the weekend. It hasn't changed the overall calculus by much, with Biden still leading the state.

With a margin separating President-elect Biden and President Trump of less than half a percent, and a recount all but inevitable, an official result in Georgia may be out of grasp for some time. The state has also said it will conduct its own audit ahead of a recount.

Beyond that, voters are also starting to look ahead to deadlines for registering and requesting mail-in ballots for the Jan. 5 Senate runoff races - things promise to be very busy politically in Georgia through the holiday season.

Here's the latest news and updates:

6:50 a.m. | On the matter of the Senate race, 11Alive's Christie Diez lays out the important basics for voters ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs:

Let’s clarify some things.



• You CAN request an absentee ballot for Senate runoffs NOW

• Ballots won’t be sent out in MAIL until AFTER Nov 18

• Deadline to register for SENATE runoff is Dec. 7

• Early voting for SENATE runoff begins Dec 14

• SENATE runoff election is Jan5th https://t.co/6m84US44Qm — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) November 8, 2020

6:30 a.m. | A reminder why provisional ballots take longer to count: They're used by voters who wind up with an issue when they go to vote - most commonly, either they forgot their ID or went to the wrong voting site. They then get three days to fix the issue with the county office to make sure their vote counts, and that deadline was last Friday.

After that, it's a matter of sorting through which ballots were cleared and which ones will end up invalid, and then processing and reporting those votes to the state.

6:15 a.m. | If you're looking for where more votes will still come in today, look to provisional ballots out of Gwinnett County - there's close to a thousand they still have to go through.

I’m in Gwinnett Co. this morning, where election workers plan to review 965 provisional ballots. Tech glitches and issues delayed tallying results here for nearly a week. #MorningRushATL #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/0khWyNyX8p — Joe Ripley (@JoeRipley11) November 9, 2020

6:05 a.m. | The Biden-Harris transition team announced a COVID-19 advisory board that includes at least one expert with extensive Atlanta ties.

Dr. Rick Bright earned his Ph.D in immunology from Emory in 2002, and spent two separate stretches in the late 90s and early 00s at the CDC in Atlanta.

He was noted as an early whistleblower on the severity of the pandemic inside the Trump administration, where he was an official in the Department of Health and Human Services.

5:45 a.m. | So here's the state of play as a new week dawns: A very small amount of votes continued to be registered into the statewide total over the weekend, bringing President-elect Joe Biden's lead to 10,353.

The total number of statewide votes cast stands at 4,983,103.

But the real number to watch now is the number of counties certifying their results to the state: They have a Friday deadline to do so, and a recount can't begin in Georgia until they've finished that process and the state certifies its results. (The Secretary of State also said over the weekend his office would be conducting its own audit ahead of a recount.)