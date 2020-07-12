Live updates | Georgia still awaiting re-certification, 'Kraken' hearing today

Here's what's going on in Peach State politics as we begin another week.

ATLANTA — Another week begins Monday with more political theater on promise in Georgia, a day after a Senate debate between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock and following Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan rejecting calls for a special legislative session.

This morning, the Secretary of State's Office is expected to provide an update with the results following the official recount - Georgia's third count of its votes - still not fully certified.

There's been no update since early Friday evening, and the Secretary of State's website continues to show Coffee County as the lone remaining county that hasn't certified its results. It's not clear what the situation is in Coffee holding things up. A press conference is expected sometime this morning.

On top of that, a hearing is scheduled in federal court in Atlanta to begin at 10 a.m. in the so-called "Kraken" lawsuit filed by Sidney Powell and Lin Wood in their effort to overturn Georgia's election results in favor of President Trump.

The president himself was here this weekend, at a rally in Valdosta in support of Sens. Loeffler and David Perdue (who declined to participate in a debate last night against Jon Ossoff). Trump used the occasion to continue to push his claim that Georgia's election outcome was swung by widespread fraud, an allegation state and local officials charged with administering the election have repeatedly said is baseless.

Once the Secretary of State certifies the recount results, the official election procedures in Georgia will effectively be over, giving way for the Democratic slate of Electoral College voters to give the state's votes to Joe Biden when the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14. In the meantime, the legal contests against the outcome progress in the courts, so far having made little headway in their goal of proving the election was illegitimate.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

(Note: All times are Eastern)

6 a.m. | Good morning, welcome to another week in Georgia's election drama, now stretching out more than a month past Election Day itself.

One important deadline today is that it is the final day to register to vote in the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.