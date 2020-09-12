Live updates | Remaining Georgia election drama will play out in courts

The safe harbor deadline has passed, but court cases will proceed.

ATLANTA — Georgia's official election processes are complete, and its Electoral College voters are on track to deliver the state's 16 electoral votes to Joe Biden on Dec. 14.

The only remaining drama remaining is how a number of legal contests challenging Georgia's results play out in court.

There are at least three significant suits (among many additional ones that have not drawn significant attention) that we are waiting for developments on:

Lin Wood's suit, which originally challenged the certification of results in the week after the election. It has been dismissed by both District Court and the 11th Circuit Appeals Court, and he has said he is petitioning the Supreme Court for review.

Sidney Powell's "Kraken" suit, which was dismissed on Monday by the federal District Court in Atlanta. She has filed an appeal at the 11th Circuit.

The suit brought on behalf of President Trump and state GOP Chairman David Shafer in Georgia state court. It's not clear when a hearing will be set for this case in Fulton County Superior Court.

There's also now a lawsuit being sought by Texas against Georgia and three other states, which they have petitioned the Supreme Court to hear.

To this point, these challenges have not posed a serious threat to Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. Dozens have been filed around the country, and often - as in the case of the "Kraken" suit - they are being thrown out for simple procedural deficiencies before even being heard on the merits.

The "safe harbor" federal provision for election disputes to be resolved also passed on Dec. 8, though that has been described as more of an "aspiration" by 11Alive legal analyst Page Pate, rather than an air-tight regulation.

The broader legal effort on behalf of the president also suffered a blow on Tuesday, when the Supreme Court rejected a petition to overturn Pennsylvania's result in a terse ruling.

(Note: All times are Eastern)

6:30 a.m. | Good morning, as noted above, mostly what we're waiting on at this point is for the legal process to play out in a number of cases.