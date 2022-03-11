Results | Georgia's Attorney General race

Here's how the race to become Georgia's top lawyer panned out.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Attorney General is the state's top lawyer and oversees legal matters regarding the state. The attorney general also provides opinions on questions that determine legal interpretations of state agencies. Georgia's attorney general can also help tackle legal matters on behalf of the state, challenging initiatives or laws at the federal level.

Beyond that, the attorney general has an active role in setting state policy and can be an authoritative voice in setting the state's political agenda, in many respects. They are meant to uphold the laws of the state and those passed by the General Assembly and Georgia's governor.

Candidates on the ballot:

Chris Carr (R - Incumbent)

Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (D)

Martin Cowen (L)

Get results for the Georgia Attorney General race below. To avoid a runoff, a candidate must get 50% of the total vote plus one vote.

Here's a little more about the candidates on the ballot for Attorney General.

Chris Carr

Carr was first elected as Georgia's Attorney General in 2016, but his experience in the state's political field also includes his time as Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. He also served as former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson's chief of staff for six years, according to his campaign.

Jennifer "Jen" Jordan

State Sen. Jordan was elected to the General Assembly in the 2017 special election and has represented District 6 ever since. She currently serves as the chair of the Senate Special Judiciary Committee and as a member of the Senate Banking and Financial Institutions, Government Oversight, Interstate Cooperation, Science and Technology and Reapportionment and Redistricting Committees.

Martin Cowen (L)

With a previous run for U.S. Congress, Cowen has decades of experience as an attorney to his race for Georgia's top legal office. He's also been an active member of the Libertarian Party and has actively fought to bring visibility to the ideology in Georgia's largely two-party system.

