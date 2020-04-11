Where things stand after Election Night in Georgia

Voting itself went smoothly on Election Day, but the count has run into some road bumps.

ATLANTA — Election Night may be over, but ballots across America are still being counted - including here in Georgia.

The state didn't see a large number of problems on Election Day itself, which was a completely different sight from the June primary when many voters reported standing in line for hours.

The count, however, has run into some road bumps.

The secretary of state's official count lists all but two counties - Fulton and DeKalb - as completed. In those two counties, it says 16 precincts have not yet fully reported their results.

Meanwhile, in Gwinnett, officials say up to roughly 60,000 hand-marked absentee ballots will need to be reviewed because scanners were not able to fully read the voter's markings.

As anticipated, some races have been called while others remain in limbo. Here's a recap of some of the key moments in Georgia from election night.

Who's winning the presidential race?

No call has been made in the presidential race in Georgia yet.

On the secretary of state's current official count - and remember that a chunk of Fulton County votes are yet to be counted - President Trump leads Joe Biden by about 117,000 votes.

It's not clear how many votes might still be outstanding in those precincts, though 11Alive's Jerry Carnes reports about 30,000 absentee ballots remain uncounted in Fulton as of early Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press estimates about 6% of the vote is not yet counted in Georgia, but that is just an estimate.

Nationally, Trump falsely claimed to have won the election around 2:30 a.m., while Biden called for patience.

What happened in Georgia's U.S. Senate races?

Both U.S. Senate seats were up for grabs in Georgia. One of the races is headed to a runoff while the other hasn't been called yet.

In the open special election, the top two-vote getters, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock, will face off in a Jan. 5 runoff.

Rep. Doug Collins, who was also running in the race, said in a tweet he would endorse Loeffler.

It's still too early to call incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue's reelection race against Democrat Jon Ossoff. As of 6 a.m., Perdue led by about 200,000 votes.

What happened in Georgia Congressional races?

Several House races were called Tuesday night. Notable wins include Democrat Nikema Williams, who defeated Angela Stanton-King for Georgia's 5th District. This is the same district where the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis served for many years.

One of the contentious battles was the rematch between Congresswoman Lucy McBath and Karen Handel. To understand the race, it's important to provide context of why this U.S. House seat was being watched very closely. While McBath, a Democrat, was up for re-election, the seat once belonged to Handel, a Republican. McBath was able to hold on in Georgia's 6th District.

Around 6 a.m., McBath had 54 percent of the votes and Handel had 46 percent.

And the Congressional race between Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux and Republican Rich McCormick still hasn't been called yet. At last check around 6 a.m., the race was tight with Bourdeaux sitting at 51 percent and McCormick at 49 percent.

Several other House races have results in. You can get a look at the numbers here.

What issues did Georgia experience on Election Day?

While Georgia largely avoided the major headaches and miscues that have characterized recent, rancorous voting days, Spalding County did see a breakdown in voting hardware that caused probably the most serious disruption of the day.