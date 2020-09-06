Georgia election results

The polls close at 7 p.m. and that's when results will begin to populate

ATLANTA — This is the page you want to bookmark as results from Geogia's primary election begin to come in. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for both voting in person and dropping off absentee ballots.

Georgia's primaries were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, voters now have their chance to make their voices be heard on in wide range of national and municipal races and ballot questions.Georgia voters are asked to pack their patience at the polls in anticipation for long lines.

Many voters in the state either voted early or have already mailed in absentee ballots. Those will be among the first results to come in.

