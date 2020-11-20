Live updates | Count complete, Joe Biden set to be certified winner of Georgia

The state's deadline to officially certify its election results is today.

ATLANTA — Georgia has completed its unprecedented hand count of nearly 5 million votes in the 2020 presidential election and today, 17 days after Election Day, the state is set to certify Joe Biden as the winner.

The deadline is laid out clearly in state law - "Not later than 5:00 P.M. on the seventeenth day following the date on which such election was conducted, the Secretary of State shall certify the votes" - and Georgia will, in the end, have used just about all the time the law allows.

A meticulous process for counting all the absentee ballots - and military and overseas ballots, and provisional ballots - stretched into the days after Nov. 3, and that then gave way to the hand-count audit that's been conducted across the Peach State for the last week.

Don't get too excited thinking it's over. Once results are certified, losing candidates within .5% - including President Trump - are entitled to request an official machine recount.

Which means sometime next week, a true recount will likely begin.

Oh, and then we still have two Senate races to settle, with campaigning expected for the next month-plus ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs between Republican incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and their Democratic challengers, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Politics, this year, doesn't stop in the Peach State.

Throughout the day, we’ll update this blog with new information from the counties as they continue the tally along with other election updates.

6:45 a.m. | Up bright and early? Good! You'll be with us then when the Secretary of State's Office provides an update on what to expect today.

They've scheduled an 8 a.m. news conference, which we'll carry here and on our YouTube channel.