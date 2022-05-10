Georgia election guide 2022: Everything you need to know as a Peach State voter

Example video title will go here for this video

Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls and decide who represents and governs one of the country's most important swing states.

With this guide, we intend to have you covered across the board. Whether you need resources about how to vote, or information on your local races, or an outline of who the candidates are and what they believe , 11Alive wants to make sure you feel empowered and informed as you head to the polls.

Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls - from a crucial U.S. Senate race, to governor, to several other statewide and local offices that have major impacts on how you live.

This November, all eyes will be on Georgia, which has the makings of becoming a swing state.

You have essentially three options to cast your ballot:

Part 2 : Voter resources

How to check your registration

This information can all be found on the Georgia Secretary of State's Office's My Voter Page:

Enter your first initial, last name, county of residence and date of birth. Enter your Georgia ID or driver's license number. If you are registered to vote, all your information will be available.

The page also allows you to view your U.S. Congressional District, Georgia Senate District and Georgia House District.

For more information on checking your registration, including what to do if you've changed your address recently, click here.

MORE RESOURCES:

What do I need to vote?

When you head to the polls, you'll need one of the forms of ID below to cast your ballot:

A Georgia driver’s license that's issued by the appropriate state agency.

A valid identification card issued by a branch, department, agency, or entity of the State of Georgia.

A valid U.S. passport.

A valid employee identification card with your photo issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States government in the state or any county municipality.

A valid U.S. military ID with your photo.

A valid tribal identification card with your photo.

Anyone who registered for the first time in Georgia by mail and didn't provide an ID at the time, can provide one of the six photo IDs (listed above) and one of the following forms of identification below:

A copy of a current utility bill

A bank statement

A government check

A paycheck

Other government documents with your name and address

The State of Georgia offers a free voter identification card if you don't have one of the six acceptable forms of photo ID. The voter ID card can be issued at any county registrar's office or Department of Driver Services Office.

To get one, you will need to provide: