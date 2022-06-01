Georgia statewide office races | Guide to candidates, their priorities

There are seven statewide offices on the ballot, besides U.S. Senate and governor.

Georgia's politics have a way of impacting every voter. Here are the candidates who think they're up for the job and what they hope to bring to the office - if elected.

The coronavirus pandemic renewed emphasis on Georgia's Superintendent of Schools and the Labor Commissioner as student learning and unemployment benefits became part of the volatile and uncertain times. Georgia's Secretary of State Office also gained familiarity and it was thrown in the national spotlight during the 2020 presidential election. And, more recently, the Attorney General's Office gained new prominence as Georgia's abortion law took effect following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Georgia's races for governor and U.S. Senate have taken center stage leading up to the midterm elections, but voters will have to weigh in on seven other statewide offices that will shape the Peach State in the years to come.

He has an expansive platform on criminal justice reform which prioritizes legalizing cannabis, calling current laws outdated. He also wants to end civil asset forfeiture to prevent law enforcement from taking property without due process. Graham said the rule gives law enforcement too much power and infringes on a person's right to due process. In the same vein, he wants to end sovereign immunity and reform the police - floating the idea of calling them peace officers who are still tasked with serving and protecting communities. He also wants to end the militarization of the police force.

While working in the Fulton District Attorney's Office, he prosecuted organized crime cases. On the campaign trail, he's outlined his goals of making the criminal justice system fairer and supporting better pay and training for law enforcement. His priorities also include improving teachers' salaries, investing in Georgia's technical schools and improving access to healthcare, previously mentioning expanding Medicaid.

After winning a crowded Democratic runoff, Bailey is trying his hand in the lieutenant governor race after losing his bid for attorney general in 2018. A former Fulton County prosecutor, Bailey said he has spent his entire career getting justice for Georgians and intends to continue if elected to office.

Jones wants to reduce the permitting and licensing process to get small businesses off the ground quicker and cut the state income tax. He thinks Georgia can create safer communities by increasing funding for local law enforcement and enhancing their retirement benefits. When it comes to election integrity, he wants to enforce SB 202 and increase the scope of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into potential voter fraud in real time, according to his campaign.

As Jones works to ascend in Georgia politics, he's laid out a platform focused on the economy, public safety and election integrity.

State Sen. Jones bills himself as a lifelong conservative and businessman. He was first elected to the State Senate for District 25 in 2021. According to his website, he played a role in passing Georgia's SB 202, the state's new voter law. He's also under investigation in Fulton County as part of the 2020 election interference probe , for serving as one of the "alternate" electors who submitted an illegitimate slate of Electoral College votes on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

The Georgia lieutenant governor's role is a critical component in how legislation is introduced in the Senate, by directing bills to committees . The lieutenant governor also influences the Senate by appointing the chairpersons of committees, who will in turn then have an influential role in how legislation advances through the chamber.

Metz throws his support behind voter ID, absentee signature matching, hand-marked paper ballots, a "strict chain of custody," and penalties. He opposes ballot drop boxes, ballot collection, and private and corporate election funding.

His platform centers around election integrity, saying casting a ballot should be easy, cheating should be hard but easy to detect and Georgians have a right to honest, transparent and auditable elections. He says this can be accomplished by doing away with electronic voting systems and sticking to paper ballots.

The son of a U.S. Air Force pilot, Metz has worked as part of the satellite telecommunications industry, as a scientist, and an insurance and financial professional. The twists and turns of his career were also rooted in Georgia education as he studied organic chemistry at UGA and risk management and insurance and business administration at Georgia State University.

This includes utilizing text message alert systems to increase voter education and outreach, developing kiosks to securely submit vote-by-mail applications and scan ID software with a focus on areas with a lack of access to broadband, and translating all election materials. She also wants to focus on preventing and mitigating election disinformation, cybersecurity threats and foreign interference.

She currently represents House District 89, Stacey Abrams' previous district. Nguyen gained national attention in a now-viral video fact-checking the Trump campaign's claim that voters cast illegal ballots in the state. Billing herself as a voting rights expert, she said she would use the same fervor to make sure elections are fair and secure.

State Rep. Nguyen was the first Asian American Democratic woman elected to the General Assembly and the first Vietnamese American woman to be elected to the Georgia House. She could make history again as the first Asian American to hold statewide office if elected to become Georgia's next Secretary of State.

He also believes states - not the federal government - should run elections. Raffensperger also said that third-party individuals, whether volunteers or election workers, should not be allowed to gather and submit completed absentee ballots - emphasizing that voters should be the ones to submit their ballots themselves.

Needless to say, election integrity is a priority for the office and a priority for Raffensperger. A business CEO and licensed engineer, the secretary said his decision to purchase and distribute modern voting machines that could be audited and verified helped secure Georgia's 2020 election - noting they all give the ability to recount votes by hand if necessary (an expansive, longstanding lawsuit against the use of the machines remains ongoing.) This aligns with his campaign belief that elections should be auditable and transparent.

Secretary Raffensperger currently serves in the office with his name making national headlines during the 2020 election cycle most famously for a phone call in which then President Trump pressed him to find votes that would flip Georgia's election result.

The Georgia Secretary of State is most famously responsible for the state's election administration and verification. This includes pretty much every level of the election process - registration, implementation of the state voting system, maintaining the state's voter rolls, campaign finance disclosure and ultimately certifying election results. It also oversees licensing, business, and charity creation.

Attorney General :

Georgia's top lawyer oversees legal matters regarding the state. The attorney general also provides opinions on questions that determine legal interpretations of state agencies. Georgia's attorney general can also help tackle legal matters on behalf of the state, challenging initiatives or laws at the federal level.

Chris Carr (R - Incumbent)

Carr was first elected as Georgia's Attorney General in 2016, but his experience in the state's political field also includes his time as Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. He also served as former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson's chief of staff for six years, according to his campaign.

His team says he hopes to continue the efforts he has already laid out in office like addressing violent gang activity in the state and prioritizing the prosecution of human trafficking cases.

This year, his platform also includes what his campaign deems fighting federal overreach which outlines his stance against vaccine mandates, efforts to "punish parents who question their school boards," quashing laws that restrict the Second Amendment and stop D.C. statehood. Carr said his office would also crack down on elder abuse and continue efforts to fight the opioid crisis.

Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (D)

State Sen. Jordan was elected to the General Assembly in the 2017 special election and has represented District 6 ever since. She currently serves as the chair of the Senate Special Judiciary Committee and as a member of the Senate Banking and Financial Institutions, Government Oversight, Interstate Cooperation, Science and Technology and Reapportionment and Redistricting Committees.

She believes her experience as a practicing lawyer and time serving under the Gold Dome have equipped her to be Georgia's top law official. If elected, she hopes to "create a level playing field for all Georgians."

Jordan's platform includes defending voting rights, fighting for environmental regulations and policies that are fair to help keep Georgia's water and air clean, and protecting consumers from predatory practices, according to her campaign. At the top of her agenda is to also reform the criminal justice system by providing more oversight over police accountability mechanisms and utilize community-led public safety strategies, her team said.

She has also staked out abortion rights as a key platform, saying she would not defend Georgia's restrictive abortion law if elected.

Martin Cowen (L)

The Libertarian brings his decades of experience as an attorney to his race for Georgia's top legal office. He's also been an active member of the Libertarian Party and has actively fought to bring visibility to the ideology in Georgia's largely two-party system.

With a previous run for U.S. Congress, Cowen has shared his views on the student loan forgiveness plan and shared his insight into adjusting bankruptcy laws as a solution, as well as authored material vehemently opposing vaccine passports and mandates.