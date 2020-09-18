Georgia Tech basketball arena to serve as a polling location for upcoming elections

According to the school, the home of Georgia Tech men’s and women’s basketball will serve as a polling location for the upcoming general election and runoffs.

ATLANTA — Voters will soon have another place in Atlanta to cast their ballots.

On Friday, Georgia Tech athletics announced that Tech’s McCamish Pavilion will be used as a polling location for the upcoming election cycle.

According to the school, the home of Georgia Tech men’s and women’s basketball will serve as a polling location for the upcoming general election and runoffs.

“Offering McCamish Pavilion as a polling place is another action that we are taking to stress the importance of voting," Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said in a statement. “Many thanks go to Georgia Tech’s Voter Registration and Education Advisory Group, the Student Government Association and the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections for helping make it a reality."

According to the school, the initiative is an effort to be the first athletics department in the country to make election day a day off from mandatory athletic activities for its student-athletes.

“Our student-athletes and staff are committed to non-partisan efforts that encourage participation in the voting process," Stansbury continued.

Georgia Tech's student government association also added that it hopes the polling location will be the first-of-its kind fully-staffed by students - and Georgia Tech student-athletes plan to make that happen.

Early voting at McCamish Pavilion for the November election will run from Oct. 21-23. It will host voters again on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. If necessary, Georgia Tech said McCamish Pavilion will also be a polling location for run-off elections on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Voters are encouraged to follow all public health recommendations regarding social distancing and face coverings while at McCamish Pavilion