Georgia GOP picks Collins, McCormick in Congress runoffs

Republicans in the Peach State have chosen their nominees for hotly contested House races.

ATLANTA — Georgia Republicans chose their nominees in two heavily GOP districts in Tuesday's runoffs. In the 10th Congressional District east of Atlanta, Mike Collins beat former Democrat Vernon Jones. In suburban Atlanta’s 6th District, Rich McCormick beat Jake Evans.

Former President Donald Trump had endorsed both Jones and Evans.

Democrats on Tuesday were settling multiple statewide races and congressional primaries. That included three races where Stacey Abrams endorsed other members of her party that she wants on the ticket as she runs for governor.