Here's the county by county breakdown in the voting for Georgia governor.

ATLANTA — The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.

The closely-watched Peach State is waiting to see if incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp or Democrat Stacey Abrams will lead the state for the next four years. If no candidate reaches the 50% + 1 vote threshold, a runoff would be held in a month's time.

Below, find a full county by county map outlining how each jurisdiction in Georgia is making its choice in the 2022 election for governor:

Georgia governor election results county by county map

(Editor's note: This map is compiled and updated by The Associated Press)

It's important to remember that the results, as they update, do not reflect the final outcome. Because of how elections are administered and votes are counted, full results may not be available on Election Night and may not paint a clear picture until a day or more later.

If the race does go to a runoff, the voting for that would be held on Dec. 6.

