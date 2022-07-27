11Alive Georgia governor poll | Kemp with razor-thin edge over Abrams

The poll was conducted between July 21-24 with more than 600 likely Georgia voters.

ATLANTA — With just 15 weeks until Election Day, a new 11Alive poll shows a tight race between incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams as they vie for votes in the upcoming election.

Kemp, a Republican, sits at 45% compared to Abrams, a Democrat, who is just one point behind at 44%. Since the numbers are so close, these results should be viewed as effectively a tie, according to the poll.

Only 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate, leaving only 7% as undecided.

This is one of the closer polls recently released - several going back to the beginning of June have given the governor a larger edge, with the Real Clear Politics average having him ahead by about 4 points.

In the 11Alive's poll, white voters back the incumbent 62% to 21%; he also holds 87% of Republicans. The poll indicates Black voters support Abrams 85% to 9% as she also holds 92% of Democrats.

In an illustration of Georgia's jumbled politics, Kemp enjoys a healthy lead among self-identified independent voters, 48% to 28% - while Abrams enjoys a remarkably similar 49% to 33% edge among self-identified "moderate" voters.

Notably for these two closely-watched statewide races, Kemp is outperforming his fellow Republican Herschel Walker. That race, which pits Walker against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has the Democrat in front by 9 points, according to 11Alive's poll.

See below for the full poll results, as well as poll results for other races - including secretary of state and attorney general - along with other voting pattern questions.

The 11Alive SurveyUSA poll interviewed 950 Georgians from July 21 through July 24. Out of the group, 753 were registered to vote and 604 were determined to be likely voters in the Nov. general election. Below is a look at the questions asked.

79% Yes

18% No

3% Not Sure

64% Certain

16% Probable

13% 50/50 Chance

4% Probably Will Not

3% Not Sure

Georgia governor poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams

45% Brian Kemp (R)

44% Stacey Abrams (D)

4% Other Candidate

7% Undecided

Georgia Secretary of State poll | Brad Raffensperger vs. Bee Nguyen

40% Brad Raffensperger (R)

33% Bee Nguyen (D)

7% Other Candidate

20% Undecided

Georgia Attorney General poll | Chris Carr vs. Jen Jordan

38% Chris Carr (R)

34% Jen Jordan (D)

4% Other Candidate

24% Undecided

Other poll questions

15% Mail-in Or Absentee Ballot

42% Early In-person Voting

40% In-person On Election Day

3% Not Sure

3% Affordable Housing

7% Health Care

6% Immigration

18% Economy

24% High Cost Of Living / Inflation

8% Gasoline Prices

2% Voter Suppression

3% Racial Injustice

4% Crime

11% Abortion

6% Guns

4% The Supreme Court

2% Education

1% Other

2% Not Sure

66% A Major Factor In Your Vote

24% A Minor Factor In Your Vote

4% Not a Factor In Your Vote

6% Not Sure

37% A Major Factor In Your Vote

34% A Minor Factor In Your Vote

23% Not a Factor In Your Vote

6% Not Sure