11Alive Georgia governor poll | Kemp with razor-thin edge over Abrams

ATLANTA — With just 15 weeks until Election Day, a new 11Alive poll shows a tight race between incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams as they vie for votes in the upcoming election.
Kemp, a Republican, sits at 45% compared to Abrams, a Democrat, who is just one point behind at 44%. Since the numbers are so close, these results should be viewed as effectively a tie, according to the poll.
Only 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate, leaving only 7% as undecided.
This is one of the closer polls recently released - several going back to the beginning of June have given the governor a larger edge, with the Real Clear Politics average having him ahead by about 4 points.
In the 11Alive's poll, white voters back the incumbent 62% to 21%; he also holds 87% of Republicans. The poll indicates Black voters support Abrams 85% to 9% as she also holds 92% of Democrats.
In an illustration of Georgia's jumbled politics, Kemp enjoys a healthy lead among self-identified independent voters, 48% to 28% - while Abrams enjoys a remarkably similar 49% to 33% edge among self-identified "moderate" voters.
Notably for these two closely-watched statewide races, Kemp is outperforming his fellow Republican Herschel Walker. That race, which pits Walker against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has the Democrat in front by 9 points, according to 11Alive's poll.
See below for the full poll results, as well as poll results for other races - including secretary of state and attorney general - along with other voting pattern questions.
The 11Alive SurveyUSA poll interviewed 950 Georgians from July 21 through July 24. Out of the group, 753 were registered to vote and 604 were determined to be likely voters in the Nov. general election. Below is a look at the questions asked.
- 79% Yes
- 18% No
- 3% Not Sure
Georgia will hold an election for Governor, United States Senate, and other contests this November. Not everyone makes the time to vote in every election. Which best describes you? Are you ... certain to vote? Will you probably vote? Are the chances you will vote about 50/50? Or will you probably not vote?
- 64% Certain
- 16% Probable
- 13% 50/50 Chance
- 4% Probably Will Not
- 3% Not Sure
Georgia governor poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams
If the November election for Georgia Governor were today, and you were filling out your ballot right now, who would you vote for?
- 45% Brian Kemp (R)
- 44% Stacey Abrams (D)
- 4% Other Candidate
- 7% Undecided
Georgia Secretary of State poll | Brad Raffensperger vs. Bee Nguyen
If the November election for Georgia Secretary of State were today, and you were filling out your ballot right now, who would you vote for?
- 40% Brad Raffensperger (R)
- 33% Bee Nguyen (D)
- 7% Other Candidate
- 20% Undecided
Georgia Attorney General poll | Chris Carr vs. Jen Jordan
If the November election for Georgia Attorney General were today, and you were filling out your ballot right now, who would you vote for?
- 38% Chris Carr (R)
- 34% Jen Jordan (D)
- 4% Other Candidate
- 24% Undecided
Other poll questions
- 15% Mail-in Or Absentee Ballot
- 42% Early In-person Voting
- 40% In-person On Election Day
- 3% Not Sure
- 3% Affordable Housing
- 7% Health Care
- 6% Immigration
- 18% Economy
- 24% High Cost Of Living / Inflation
- 8% Gasoline Prices
- 2% Voter Suppression
- 3% Racial Injustice
- 4% Crime
- 11% Abortion
- 6% Guns
- 4% The Supreme Court
- 2% Education
- 1% Other
- 2% Not Sure
Thinking about all the contests on the ballot this fall, both local and statewide, will candidates' plans to address crime be a major factor in your vote? A minor factor? Or not a factor?
- 66% A Major Factor In Your Vote
- 24% A Minor Factor In Your Vote
- 4% Not a Factor In Your Vote
- 6% Not Sure
And will candidates' statements about the Coronavirus be a major factor in your vote? A minor factor? Or not a factor?
- 37% A Major Factor In Your Vote
- 34% A Minor Factor In Your Vote
- 23% Not a Factor In Your Vote
- 6% Not Sure