ATLANTA -- The Georgia governor race between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams is one of the most-closely watched gubernatorial contests in the 2018 midterm elections.

In the days leading up to the election, both sides received support from big names. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both scheduled stops in Georgia to campaign for Kemp.

Former President Barack Obama, Oprah, Will Ferrell were among those to show their support for Abrams in Georgia. Abrams is seeking to become the first African American female governor in the history of the United States.

STACEY ABRAMS, BRIAN KEMP COULD BE HEADED FOR RUNOFF

Polls put the two candidates in a virtual dead heat. Should neither candidate receive more than 50 percent of the vote (Libertarian Ted Metz is also in the race), it would force a December runoff.

The candidates only took part in one live televised debate before the election; a second debate was canceled after President Trump's appearance conflicted with the schedule.

GEORGIA ELECTION RESULTS

A record number of early voters -- more than 1.5 million -- turned out before the election.

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6. Bookmark this page and sign up for the free 11Alive news app to get the results as they come in.

