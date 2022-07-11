Results | Georgia governor's race

In a rematch of the closely-contested 2018 election, Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams are vying for the role.

ATLANTA — With issues like the economy and abortion top of mind, and against the backdrop of a tumultuous last few years in American life and politics, Georgians are set to determine who will lead the state for the next four years.

Whoever wins will have a major influence in the coming years on the state's economic priorities and budgeting, healthcare and education policy, gun policies and the state's approach to crime - and more.

Polls opened Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. At that point, results are expected to start trickling in.

Georgia candidates for governor on the ballot

Brian Kemp (R)

Stacey Abrams (D)

Shane Hazel (L)

About the candidates

Gov. Brian Kemp (R - Incumbent)

Kemp is hoping voters keep in in the governor's office for another term, touting his track record. On his campaign website, he boasts some of his accomplishments while in office including his pride in being the first governor in the country to reopen their state during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanding access to rural broadband.

Stacey Abrams (D)

After a narrow loss in 2018 in Georgia's gubernatorial race to Gov. Brian Kemp, Abrams is once again ironing out her vision for One Georgia with investments that are focused on social, educational and economic mobility.

Outlined within her platform are her goals for rural revitalization which include improving infrastructure when it comes to broadband challenges, increasing accessible transportation options, expanding the budget of the Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation and promoting agribusiness and growing Georgia's number one industry while protecting farmers' rights. Read more about her rural investment plans on her campaign website.

Shane Hazel (L)

Georgia's Libertarian gubernatorial candidate shares several priorities such as bringing more nuclear power and pardoning non-violent offenders in prison.

Hazel has an extensive platform focused on criminal justice reform, which includes ending qualified immunity, ending cash bail, eliminating "no-knock" raids and implementing community review boards.

