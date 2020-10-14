Georgia House candidates clash over health care, COVID-19

Democrat Lucy McBath and Republican Karen Handel are clashing in the 6th District.

ATLANTA — Candidates in closely contested suburban Atlanta U.S. House districts continue to clash over their views on health care, pandemic response and the size of government.

Those disagreements were aired in debates Tuesday sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club.

Democrat Lucy McBath and Republican Karen Handel are clashing in the 6th District, with McBath calling Handel's health care record “dismal” and Handel blaming Democrats for not passing a new COVID-19 relief package.

In the 7th District, Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux is attacking Republicans for failing to control COVID-19 and blaming Rich McCormick for not wearing a mask at some events.