Race for Georgia House District 68 seat heads to runoff, unofficial election results show

Recently-elected Rep. Tish Naghise passed away in March after being sworn in just two months prior. The special election was held to fill the vacant seat.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two candidates in the Georgia House District 68 special election are advancing to a runoff, unofficial results show.

Following her passing, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order to fill the District 68 seat. Unofficial results show that none of the five Democrats running were able to clear the 50% + 1 vote threshold.

Baker and Jackson appear to be headed to a runoff. Take a look at the unofficial results below.

