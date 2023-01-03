Special election today for Georgia House seat of late Speaker Ralston

The special election is being conducted for David Ralston's long-held House District 7 seat.

Example video title will go here for this video

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in north Georgia will go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a successor to late House Speaker David Ralston.

The special election is being conducted for Ralston's long-held House District 7 seat. Ralston died in November after an extended illness, leaving a legacy as a speaker who was considered a deft legislator that was remembered graciously by both Republicans and Democrats.

His wife, Sheree Ralston, is among the candidates on the ballot.

The election will not determine the new Georgia House speaker - the House Republican caucus elected Rep. Jon Burns to succeed into that position. It will instead determine a new representative for District 7 for the first time in two decades.

The full slate includes five candidates, all Republicans for the reliably conservative district:

Johnny Chastain

Justin Heitman

Brian K. Pritchard

Sheree Ralston

Richie Stone

Georgia House District 7 Special Election results

Check back to this article later Tuesday for updated results.