Georgia House holds hearing on election security

Those speaking at the hearing will include representatives from the Secretary of State's Office.

ATLANTA — The Georgia House Governmental Affairs Committee is holding a hearing this morning on election security with the Senate runoffs looming on Jan. 5.

Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger is expected to speak before the committee, as is Gabriel Sterling, the voting system implementation manager in Raffensperger's office who has frequently served as a surrogate spokesman over the last weeks, explaining how the state's elections have functioned.

The same committee held a hearing earlier this month in which Rudy Giuliani and other advocates of President Donald Trump repeated claims that widespread fraud in Georgia tipped the balance of the election.

House Governmental Affairs Committee to Hold Virtual Hearing Tomorrow on Elections. Read more here: https://t.co/WwVDzQUGTB #gapol #gahouse — Georgia House of Representatives (@GaHouseHub) December 22, 2020

The officials expected to speak this morning have been adamant in denying evidence of any organized, concerted effort to manipulate Georgia's election outcome.

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. 11Alive will stream it in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.

The hearing will be held virtually.