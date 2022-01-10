Georgia election 2022 | Important dates to know

Voters will soon choose a new state legislature and all of the state's top executives including the highly-anticipated races for governor and senate.

ATLANTA — Georgians can expect a packed ballot for the state's 2022 midterm elections.

Voters will soon choose a new state legislature and all of the state's top executives including the highly-anticipated race for governor. Additionally, Georgia's 14 U.S. congressional seats and one of two U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs this election.

Here are important dates to know on Georgia's 2022 Election Calendar:

Register to vote by Oct. 11

Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the last day to register and be eligible to vote in the November General Election and Runoff Election. (Monday, Oct. 10 is a state holiday).

If you've changed your address, you'll need to make sure you're registered at your new location. Here's how.

Oct. 14 | Debate for U.S. Senate seat

On Friday, Oct. 14 Georgia Senate candidates Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will take the stage in Savannah at 7 p.m. to debate. Click here for details.

Oct. 17 | Early voting begins

Monday, Oct. 17 is the first day of early voting for the November General Election. Early voting in Georgia runs through Friday, Nov. 4.

Oct. 22 | Saturday voting

On Saturday, Oct. 22 voting is available in all Georgia counties for the November General Election.

Oct. 23 | Sunday voting for some counties

On Sunday, Oct. 23 counties in Georgia may opt to vote in the November General Election.

Oct. 28 | Last day to request absentee ballot

Friday, Oct. 28 is the last day to request an absentee/ mail-in ballot application for the November General Election. This is 11 days prior to Election Day.

Sent in your absentee ballot? Here's how to track it.

Oct. 29 | Saturday voting option

On Saturday, Oct. 29, voting is available in all Georgia counties for the November General Election.

Oct. 30 | Sunday voting for some counties

On Sunday, Oct. 30, counties in Georgia may opt for Sunday voting for the November General Election.

Nov. 4 | Early in-person voting ends

Friday, Nov. 4, is the last day to cast a ballot in-person for early voting. Be sure to check your county elections office for more information on times and locations.

Nov. 7 | Register to vote for General Election Runoff

Monday, Nov. 7 is the last day to register and be eligible to vote in the General Election Runoff for federal races.

Nov. 8 | Election Day

Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Georgia's Election Day!

Dec. 6 | General Election Runoff