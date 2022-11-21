Georgia certifies Nov. 8 election results

Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger tweeted Monday that he had certified the general election results.

ATLANTA — Georgia put a bow on its Nov. 8 election results on Monday, with Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger announcing he had certified them.

The completion of that process officially paves the way for the Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Counties in turn can begin administering early voting - with Douglas County and DeKalb County having announced they would offer it this week before the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Our 2022 midterm election was a tremendous success. I was pleased to certify the results this afternoon. Thank you to our 159 county election directors for rising to the challenge!" Raffensperger wrote on Twitter.

The runoff is set for Dec. 6. The majority of Georgia's 159 counties won't begin early voting for that race until next Monday, Nov. 28, though many have announced they would offer weekend early voting on Sunday, Nov. 27 and a few have said they would also offer Saturday, Nov. 26 after a court ruling on Friday opened that day up for early voting.

The state began wrapping up the certification process over the weekend after its counties conducted a statewide risk-limiting audit late last week, which confirmed the Nov. 8 results.

