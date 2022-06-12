'It was scary' | 2 Georgia poll workers involved in crash while delivering vote tally memory cards

The airbags deployed in the car, but both declined going to the hospital for medical attention.

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two poll workers were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Election Day in south Georgia, according to a Secretary of State official.

It happened in Lowndes County, after the polls closed, as they were driving the memory cards with vote tallies on them to the central office in Valdosta, Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer at the Secretary of State's office said.

The airbags deployed in the car, but both declined going to the hospital for medical attention.

"They were good to go. It was scary, obviously, but they are OK," Sterling said.

He added that they were able to retrieve the memory cards with the vote tallies on them and get them to the central office.