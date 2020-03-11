These precincts will stay open past 7 p.m. due to issues earlier in the day

Citing delays opening the poll locations, judges in Cobb, DeKalb and Cherokee counties have issued orders to keep some locations open late.

Cherokee County

Due to delays, a superior court judge has extended voting hours at two Cherokee County voting sites: Allen Temple AME in Woodstock, at 232 Arnold Mill Rd., until 7:12 p.m., and Canton City Hall until 7:15 p.m.

Cobb County

A judge has signed an order to keep the Sope Creek 02 precinct in Marietta open an additional 20 minutes, county officials said. There was a delayed opening this morning due to a late-arriving poll manager.



DeKalb County

The Valley Brook Baptist Church site at 1198 N. Valley Brook Road in Decatur will be open until 7:40 p.m., and Obama Elementary at 3132 Clifton Church Rd. SE in Atlanta will be open until 7:45 p.m.

"This extension was requested, in an abundance of caution, to ensure that all electors at the locations have the required full 12 hours of voting," a release said.

Gwinnett County

The Ferguson Elementary School precinct in Duluth will remain open until 7:20 p.m., per a judge's order, after a power outage earlier in the day caused delays for voters.

Spalding County

All 18 precincts in the county will be open until 9 p.m. following issues this morning with polling pads, causing a nearly two-hour delay in getting the polls open for voters.

Spalding County Elections Director Marcia Ridley said the people who make the voting machines caught the issue at 7:05 a.m. and said a technician had to go to each precinct to reset the poll pads.

One voter told 11Alive that she saw a lot of people leaving once they said the machines were down.

