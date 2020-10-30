Georgia U.S. Presidential election results

ATLANTA — Voters headed to the polls on Election Day, November 3, 2020, will choose Donald Trump, Joe Biden, or Jo Jorgensen as the next president of the United States.
Republican Donald Trump is seeking a second term as president. Mike Pence would remain Trump's vice president.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking to become the first Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1992 to carry the state of Georgia. His running mate, Kamala Harris, would become the first woman to serve as vice president.
Libertarian Jo Jorgenson is also on the ballot. Spike Cohen is her running mate.
Bookmark this page and return for real-time 2020 Georgia election results as they come in once the polls close on November 3. Download the free 11Alive News app (Google Play | Apple devices) to receive alerts as the numbers come in.
What time do the polls close in Georgia?
Polls close at 7 p.m. on November 3. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. is allowed to cast their ballot.
How many electoral votes are there?
The Electoral College consists of 538 electors.
How many electoral votes does Georgia have?
The state of Georgia has 16 electoral votes. The candidate with the most votes receives all of the votes.
How many electoral votes does it take to win the presidency?
A total of 270 electoral votes is necessary to win the presidency.
What else is on the ballot in Georgia?
In addition to local races, Georgia voters will choose two U.S. Senators.
In one U.S. Senate race, voters will choose between Republican David Perdue, Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Libertarian Shane Hazel.
A special election is being held to fill the seat formerly held by Johnny Isakson, who stepped down at the end of 2019 for health reasons. That race pits Republican Kelly Loeffler, who Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appointed to fill the seat, against a wide range of 19 other candidates, including Republican Doug Collins, Democrat Rafael Warnock, and Democrat Matt Lieberman.
There are also three measures that all Georgia voters will see on their ballots across the entire state. Two of them are amendments to the Georgia state Constitution, a third is a statewide referendum. Click here for more information on those measures.