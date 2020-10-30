Georgia U.S. Presidential election results

Voters will choose between Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Jo Jorgensen.

Republican Donald Trump is seeking a second term as president. Mike Pence would remain Trump's vice president.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking to become the first Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1992 to carry the state of Georgia. His running mate, Kamala Harris, would become the first woman to serve as vice president.

Libertarian Jo Jorgenson is also on the ballot. Spike Cohen is her running mate.

Return for real-time 2020 Georgia election results as they come in once the polls close on November 3.

What time do the polls close in Georgia?

Polls close at 7 p.m. on November 3. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. is allowed to cast their ballot.

How many electoral votes are there?

The Electoral College consists of 538 electors.

How many electoral votes does Georgia have?

The state of Georgia has 16 electoral votes. The candidate with the most votes receives all of the votes.

How many electoral votes does it take to win the presidency?

A total of 270 electoral votes is necessary to win the presidency.

What else is on the ballot in Georgia?

In addition to local races, Georgia voters will choose two U.S. Senators.