Live Updates | Polls open for Georgia's primary

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls today for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November.

Now a pivotal swing state - arguably, the most important bellwether "purple" state in the country - Georgia voters will determine the nominees for races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

All day, the 11Alive team will be tracking developments from around metro Atlanta, north Georgia and the rest of the Peach State as voters head to the polls.

Georgia primary elections live updates

8:40 a.m. | An issue at Creel Park in College Park (Fulton County) has been resolved. According to our reporter on scene, there was an issue with the polling pads which caused a 30 minute delay.

8:15 a.m. | We are hearing of some reports of delays at polling locations in Fulton County due to likely technical issues. We have reached out to officials for comments.

7 a.m.: The polls are open across the state. So far, so good. If you see any issue, let us know. You can text us at 404-885-7600.

The polls will close at 7 p.m. At that point, 11Alive will begin tracking results as the returns come in from around the Peach State.

The polls are open in Georgia’s primary election. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/4AoEeLRVMO — Jerry Carnes 11Alive (@jcarnes11alive) May 24, 2022

There was robust turnout so far in the Peach State ahead of important primary elections that will determine who appears on the November general election ballots - record turnout, in fact.

State elections official Gabriel Sterling reported over the weekend that more than 850,000 votes were cast in the early voting period.

Final Record Early Vote Update: 857,401 Georgians have voted so far. Early in person 453,929 GOP, 337,245 Dem & 4,483 Nonpartisan. Absentee 29,220 GOP, 31,704 Dem & 820 Nonpartisan. #gapol — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) May 21, 2022

Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger told 11Alive last week the record turnout is "fantastic."