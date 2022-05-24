Live Updates | Polls open for Georgia's primary

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls today for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November.
Now a pivotal swing state - arguably, the most important bellwether "purple" state in the country - Georgia voters will determine the nominees for races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
All day, the 11Alive team will be tracking developments from around metro Atlanta, north Georgia and the rest of the Peach State as voters head to the polls.
Georgia primary elections live updates
8:40 a.m. | An issue at Creel Park in College Park (Fulton County) has been resolved. According to our reporter on scene, there was an issue with the polling pads which caused a 30 minute delay.
8:15 a.m. | We are hearing of some reports of delays at polling locations in Fulton County due to likely technical issues. We have reached out to officials for comments.
7 a.m.: The polls are open across the state. So far, so good. If you see any issue, let us know. You can text us at 404-885-7600.
The polls will close at 7 p.m. At that point, 11Alive will begin tracking results as the returns come in from around the Peach State.
There was robust turnout so far in the Peach State ahead of important primary elections that will determine who appears on the November general election ballots - record turnout, in fact.
State elections official Gabriel Sterling reported over the weekend that more than 850,000 votes were cast in the early voting period.
Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger told 11Alive last week the record turnout is "fantastic."
"What it shows is that it’s never been easier to vote in Georgia, but we have the appropriate guardrails, securities in place," he said. "When you have strong security that elevates people’s confidence in the process. So now, we have photo ID for all absentee voting. We have 17 days of early voting. Just Thursday and Friday left to go…but we’re already seeing numbers pushing 200 percent higher than what in 2020."