Georgia attorney general primary results

Georgians go to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, to decide who will appear on the ballots in November.

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November.

Now a pivotal swing state - arguably, the most important bellwether "purple" state in the country - Georgia voters will determine the nominees for races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

At that point, 11Alive will begin tracking results as the returns come in from around the Peach State.

Below, find the results from the Republican and Democratic primaries for Georgia attorney general:

Georgia attorney general primary candidates and results

Republican primary

AG Chris Carr - The current attorney general of Georgia, who has largely made anti-trafficking and anti-gang efforts his focus in office.

- The current attorney general of Georgia, who has largely made anti-trafficking and anti-gang efforts his focus in office. John Gordon - A former Bibb County prosecutor and current private practice lawyer who says he will prioritize election integrity.