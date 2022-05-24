Election Results | Georgia governor primary

Georgians go to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, to decide who will appear on the ballots in November.

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November.

Now a pivotal swing state - arguably, the most important bellwether "purple" state in the country - Georgia voters will determine the nominees for races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

At that point, 11Alive will begin tracking results as the returns come in from around the Peach State.

Below, find the results from the Republican and Democratic primaries for Georgia governor:

Georgia governor primary candidates and results

Republican primary

Gov. Brian Kemp - The sitting governor is running for reelection, touting his record on the economy and championing conservative causes such as the state's "heartbeat" abortion bill and a bill banning "divisive concepts" such as Critical Race Theory in schools.

- The sitting governor is running for reelection, touting his record on the economy and championing conservative causes such as the state's "heartbeat" abortion bill and a bill banning "divisive concepts" such as Critical Race Theory in schools. Former Sen. David Perdue - The former senator is backed by former President Donald Trump as a challenger to Kemp, on the platform that Kemp has conceded too much to liberal interests as governor.

- The former senator is backed by former President Donald Trump as a challenger to Kemp, on the platform that Kemp has conceded too much to liberal interests as governor. Kandiss Taylor - From Appling County in south Georgia, Taylor is running as a cultural conservative on themes such as "Jesus, Guns and Babies."

- From Appling County in south Georgia, Taylor is running as a cultural conservative on themes such as "Jesus, Guns and Babies." Catherine Davis - Her campaign describes her as a "seasoned human resources professional and skilled program manager" who promotes "religious freedom, medical freedom, life, and school choice" among her priorities.

- Her campaign describes her as a "seasoned human resources professional and skilled program manager" who promotes "religious freedom, medical freedom, life, and school choice" among her priorities. Tom Williams - A native of Wilkinson County who describes himself as a "true political outsider," having never held public office. He is running on conservative interests regarding topics such as election laws, vaccine mandates, and transgender student athletes.

Democratic primary