Elections

Georgia House primary election results

Georgians go to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, to decide who will appear on the ballots in November.

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November.

Now a pivotal swing state - arguably, the most important bellwether "purple" state in the country - Georgia voters will determine the nominees for races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

RELATED: US House primary races to watch in Georgia

The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m. 

At that point, 11Alive will begin tracking results as the returns come in from around the Peach State.

Below, find the results from the Republican and Democratic primaries for U.S. House in Georgia. 

(NOTE: 11Alive will only be displaying selected races for seats that represent metro Atlanta and north Georgia in this article. For races in the rest of Georgia, you can find results on the Georgia Secretary of State's website.) 

Georgia U.S. House primary candidates and results

results to begin updating after polls close at 7 p.m.

3rd District Republican primary

  • Rep. Drew Ferguson (incumbent)
  • Jared Craig

   

3rd District Democratic primary

  • Val Almonord (unopposed)

4th District Republican Primary

  • Jonathan Chavez
  • Surrea Ivy

4th District Democratic primary

  • Rep. Hank Johnson (unopposed incumbent)

5th District Republican primary

  • Christian Zimm (unopposed)

5th District Democratic primary

  • Rep. Nikema Williams (incumbent)
  • Charlotte Macbagito
  • Valencia Stovall

   

6th District Republican primary

  • Jake Evans
  • Byron Gatewood
  • Meagan Hanson
  • Blake Harbin
  • Rich McCormick
  • Paulette Smith
  • Mallory Staples
  • Suzi Voyles
  • Eugene Yu

6th District Democratic primary

  • Bob Christian
  • Wayne White

7th District Republican primary

  • Michael Corbin
  • Mark Gonsalves
  • Lisa McCoy
  • Y.G. Nyghtstorm
  • Mary West

   

7th District Democratic primary

  • Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (incumbent)
  • Rep. Lucy McBath (6th District incumbent, running in this district because of redistricting)
  • Donna McLeod

9th District Republican primary

  • Rep. Andrew Clyde (incumbent)
  • Michael Boggus
  • J. Gregory Howard
  • John London
  • Benjamin Souther

9th District Democratic primary

  • Michael Ford (unopposed)

10th District Republican primary

  • Timothy Barr
  • Paul C. Broun
  • Mike Collins
  • David Curry
  • Vernon Jones
  • Marc McMain
  • Alan Sims
  • Mitchell Swan

10th District Democratic primary

  • Jessica Fore
  • Phyllis Hatcher
  • Tabitha Johnson-Green
  • Femi Oduwole
  • Paul Walton

11th District Republican primary

  • Rep. Barry Loudermilk (unopposed incumbent)

11th District Democratic primary

  • Antonio Daza-Fernandez (unopposed)

13th District Republican primary

  • Caesar Gonzales
  • Dominika Hawkins
  • Calina Plotky

13th District Democratic primary

  • Rep. David Scott (incumbent)
  • Mark Baker
  • Shastity Driscoll
  • Vincent Fort

14th District Republican primary

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (incumbent)
  • Eric Cunningham
  • James Haygood
  • Charles Lutin
  • Jennifer Strahan
  • Seth Synstelien

14th District Democratic primary

  • Wendy Davis
  • Marcus Flowers
  • Holly McCormack

