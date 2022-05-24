Georgia House primary election results

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November.
Now a pivotal swing state - arguably, the most important bellwether "purple" state in the country - Georgia voters will determine the nominees for races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.
At that point, 11Alive will begin tracking results as the returns come in from around the Peach State.
Below, find the results from the Republican and Democratic primaries for U.S. House in Georgia.
(NOTE: 11Alive will only be displaying selected races for seats that represent metro Atlanta and north Georgia in this article. For races in the rest of Georgia, you can find results on the Georgia Secretary of State's website.)
Georgia U.S. House primary candidates and results
results to begin updating after polls close at 7 p.m.
3rd District Republican primary
- Rep. Drew Ferguson (incumbent)
- Jared Craig
3rd District Democratic primary
- Val Almonord (unopposed)
4th District Republican Primary
- Jonathan Chavez
- Surrea Ivy
4th District Democratic primary
- Rep. Hank Johnson (unopposed incumbent)
5th District Republican primary
- Christian Zimm (unopposed)
5th District Democratic primary
- Rep. Nikema Williams (incumbent)
- Charlotte Macbagito
- Valencia Stovall
6th District Republican primary
- Jake Evans
- Byron Gatewood
- Meagan Hanson
- Blake Harbin
- Rich McCormick
- Paulette Smith
- Mallory Staples
- Suzi Voyles
- Eugene Yu
6th District Democratic primary
- Bob Christian
- Wayne White
7th District Republican primary
- Michael Corbin
- Mark Gonsalves
- Lisa McCoy
- Y.G. Nyghtstorm
- Mary West
7th District Democratic primary
- Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (incumbent)
- Rep. Lucy McBath (6th District incumbent, running in this district because of redistricting)
- Donna McLeod
9th District Republican primary
- Rep. Andrew Clyde (incumbent)
- Michael Boggus
- J. Gregory Howard
- John London
- Benjamin Souther
9th District Democratic primary
- Michael Ford (unopposed)
10th District Republican primary
- Timothy Barr
- Paul C. Broun
- Mike Collins
- David Curry
- Vernon Jones
- Marc McMain
- Alan Sims
- Mitchell Swan
10th District Democratic primary
- Jessica Fore
- Phyllis Hatcher
- Tabitha Johnson-Green
- Femi Oduwole
- Paul Walton
11th District Republican primary
- Rep. Barry Loudermilk (unopposed incumbent)
11th District Democratic primary
- Antonio Daza-Fernandez (unopposed)
13th District Republican primary
- Caesar Gonzales
- Dominika Hawkins
- Calina Plotky
13th District Democratic primary
- Rep. David Scott (incumbent)
- Mark Baker
- Shastity Driscoll
- Vincent Fort
14th District Republican primary
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (incumbent)
- Eric Cunningham
- James Haygood
- Charles Lutin
- Jennifer Strahan
- Seth Synstelien
14th District Democratic primary
- Wendy Davis
- Marcus Flowers
- Holly McCormack