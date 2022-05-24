Georgia House primary election results

Georgians go to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, to decide who will appear on the ballots in November.

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting that will determine who appears on the general election ballot this November.

Now a pivotal swing state - arguably, the most important bellwether "purple" state in the country - Georgia voters will determine the nominees for races including governor, U.S. Senate, important U.S. House districts and other state offices such as lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

At that point, 11Alive will begin tracking results as the returns come in from around the Peach State.

Below, find the results from the Republican and Democratic primaries for U.S. House in Georgia.

(NOTE: 11Alive will only be displaying selected races for seats that represent metro Atlanta and north Georgia in this article. For races in the rest of Georgia, you can find results on the Georgia Secretary of State's website.)

Georgia U.S. House primary candidates and results

results to begin updating after polls close at 7 p.m.

3rd District Republican primary

Rep. Drew Ferguson (incumbent)

Jared Craig

3rd District Democratic primary

Val Almonord (unopposed)

4th District Republican Primary

Jonathan Chavez

Surrea Ivy

4th District Democratic primary

Rep. Hank Johnson (unopposed incumbent)

5th District Republican primary

Christian Zimm (unopposed)

5th District Democratic primary

Rep. Nikema Williams (incumbent)

Charlotte Macbagito

Valencia Stovall

6th District Republican primary

Jake Evans

Byron Gatewood

Meagan Hanson

Blake Harbin

Rich McCormick

Paulette Smith

Mallory Staples

Suzi Voyles

Eugene Yu

6th District Democratic primary

Bob Christian

Wayne White

7th District Republican primary

Michael Corbin

Mark Gonsalves

Lisa McCoy

Y.G. Nyghtstorm

Mary West

7th District Democratic primary

Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (incumbent)

Rep. Lucy McBath (6th District incumbent, running in this district because of redistricting)

Donna McLeod

9th District Republican primary

Rep. Andrew Clyde (incumbent)

Michael Boggus

J. Gregory Howard

John London

Benjamin Souther

9th District Democratic primary

Michael Ford (unopposed)

10th District Republican primary

Timothy Barr

Paul C. Broun

Mike Collins

David Curry

Vernon Jones

Marc McMain

Alan Sims

Mitchell Swan

10th District Democratic primary

Jessica Fore

Phyllis Hatcher

Tabitha Johnson-Green

Femi Oduwole

Paul Walton

11th District Republican primary

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (unopposed incumbent)

11th District Democratic primary

Antonio Daza-Fernandez (unopposed)

13th District Republican primary

Caesar Gonzales

Dominika Hawkins

Calina Plotky

13th District Democratic primary

Rep. David Scott (incumbent)

Mark Baker

Shastity Driscoll

Vincent Fort

14th District Republican primary

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (incumbent)

Eric Cunningham

James Haygood

Charles Lutin

Jennifer Strahan

Seth Synstelien

14th District Democratic primary